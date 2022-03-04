Letters

Malema’s insults an insult to our intelligence

By Reader Letter - 04 March 2022 - 10:54
Leader of the EFF Julius Malema selectively decided not to recall that jobs started to dwindle the day he was used to recall Thabo Mbeki as president and put Jacob Zuma at the helm of government, the writer says.
It is so ironic that Julius Malema has the audacity to refer to President Cyril Ramaphosa as the worst president ever. Malema is either not intelligent enough or chooses to have a short memory.

However, as insults are part of Malema’s DNA, I am not surprised. He selectively decided not to recall that jobs started to dwindle the day he was used to recall Thabo Mbeki as the state president and put his charming president Jacob Zuma at the helm of government.

Jobs are not created by insults nor by singing and giggles. Malema has proved himself as the worst political leader with no backbone. He chose to forget how he and his cohorts collapsed the economy of Limpopo. Does he think that making Limpopo to be put under administration created jobs? It makes one think.

Lawrence Makgato, Tzaneen, Limpopo

