No end in sight to bloody conflicts

The entire word is going through cataclysmic events from the Pacific to the Atlantic and the rapid acquisition of arms from global Intelligence in these volatile regions bode ill for the peace and stability of the planet. In all these global conflicts, 100s of billions of dollars have been channelled through to all the combatants.

The world as a whole has not been at peace since 1914, and is not now at peace. All this is an unfortunate legacy of the 20th century world wars, but also wars' increasingly powerful machinery of mass propaganda, and a period of confrontation between incompatible and passion-laden ideologies which bring into today’s conflicts a crusading element comparable to that seen in religious conflicts of the past.

Armed conflicts within states have become more deadly and will continue for decades without any serious prospect of victory or settlement. The current brutal conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East will continue for decades. No party is willing to compromise as the combat arena is awash with money, arms and global warriors.

None of the armed conflicts of the 1990s ended with a stable settlement. The era of wars ending in unconditional surrender will not return in the foreseeable future. The entire world is facing revolt. Armed violence and creating disproportionate suffering will remain omnipresent and endemic and occasionally epidemic in these bloody conflict zones as the arms merchants in the corridors of power continue to pour volatile fuel into the conflicts.

The brutality and savagery of these conflicts defy description. Families are mourning under the cruel pains of widowhood and bereavement.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni