Letters

No end in sight to bloody conflicts

By READER LETTER - 03 March 2022 - 07:57
A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged block of flats in Kiev after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
A child sits on a swing in front of a damaged block of flats in Kiev after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The entire word is going through cataclysmic events from the Pacific to the Atlantic and the rapid acquisition of arms from global Intelligence in these volatile regions bode ill for the peace and stability of the planet. In all these global conflicts, 100s of billions of dollars have been channelled through to all the combatants.

The world as a whole has not been at peace since 1914, and is not now at peace. All this is an unfortunate legacy of the 20th century world wars, but also wars' increasingly powerful machinery of mass propaganda, and a period of confrontation between incompatible and passion-laden ideologies which bring into today’s conflicts a crusading element comparable to that seen in religious conflicts of the past.

Armed conflicts within states have become more deadly and will continue for decades without any serious prospect of victory or settlement. The current brutal conflicts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East will continue for decades. No party is willing to compromise as the combat arena is awash with money, arms and global warriors.

None of the armed conflicts of the 1990s ended with a stable settlement. The era of wars ending in unconditional surrender will not return in the foreseeable future. The entire world is facing revolt. Armed violence and creating disproportionate suffering will remain omnipresent and endemic and occasionally epidemic in these bloody conflict zones as the arms merchants in the corridors of power continue to pour volatile fuel into the conflicts.

The brutality and savagery of these conflicts defy description. Families are mourning under the cruel pains of widowhood and bereavement.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni

Three Ukraine-based SA students land safely in Joburg as ambassador flees

Three SA students from Ukraine landed safely in Johannesburg via Hungary on Wednesday morning, while SA ambassador to Ukraine André Groenewald and ...
News
20 hours ago

Taiwan president to donate salary for Ukraine relief efforts

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that she, Vice President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang will each donate one month's salary ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘Blood and bodies in the street’ as Russia targets major cities in Ukraine

A huge military convoy was seen travelling from Russia to Ukraine on Tuesday, closing in on the capital Kyiv.
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?