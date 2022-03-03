Letters

Forgiveness is the best form of love to give yourself

By READER LETTER - 03 March 2022 - 08:12
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF / christianchan

Some people would rather die than forgive. It's a strange truth but forgiveness is a painful and difficult process. It is not something that can happen overnight, but is an evolution of the heart. The first step is to understand that forgiveness doesn't exonerate the perpetrator. It liberates the victim. It is a gift you give yourself.

There's a local councillor who once cursed me in front of people after I wrote a "juicy" article in the local weekly tabloid about poor service delivery that I couldn't forgive. But it ate at the very core of my heart and being. True to Mike Lipkin's words, he took permanent residence in my mind without paying rent. He controlled my emotions because every time I saw him, I got angry for no reason.

The minute I set him free through forgiveness, my life got back to normal. I became a free and jovial soul again. Forgiveness doesn't change the past, it enlarges the future. And true forgiveness is when you can say: "Thank you for the experience." Forgiveness is the best form of love in any relationship.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

A strong marriage begins with humility, the bedrock for building intimacy

Pride creates dissonance between couples. When we pretend we are perfect, even though we know the truth of our fallibility and that we don’t have it ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Tutu used his education to spread mission against injustice worldwide

The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu on the Day of Goodwill marked the sad end of an era of political and social activism in SA.
Opinion
1 month ago

Unconditional love must have limits, don't overlook trust and respect issues

Unconditional love is a concept that gets many people hot under the collar. In their cynicism, they either don’t believe in love in the first place, ...
Opinion
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Kharkiv aftermath
Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?