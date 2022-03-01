SA a criminals' paradise

Crime is SA's number one import item. Until South Africans accept the fact that we are completely overrun by criminals from all over the SADC region, the rest of Africa and the world at large, we shall never solve the crime situation.

When I say this truth, the "xenophobia" bullet is fired at me. Our easy apologetic tolerance of imported crime is what cost us the visa-free access to the UK. Our passport is viewed with suspicion all over the world, because we were not able to deal with the Nigerians who were abusing our passport system.

SA is a criminals' paradise where corruption is high, law enforcement is zero and citizens support the criminals in the name of being politically correct.

Therefore, it is not a surprise that our gallant police officers are being abused in broad daylight by these foreign criminals, and it is now normal. After all, SA is a criminals' paradise in all 54 African states.

Hardened criminals from all over the world are here, chilling.

Kganthane Lebaka, Maomoshalele, Limpopo