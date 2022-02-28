Letters

People should not be forced to vaccinate

By READER LETTER - 28 February 2022 - 11:13
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

The comment in Sowetan (January 21) by Zakes Nakedi leaves much to be desired. The people who respect their valued bodies not to be sacrificed to useless vaccines are always quiet when being insulted by those who take the injections.

With due respect, people are being forced to take vaccines, whether you deny it or not. If it was not forced, there would be no ultimatum that if you dont take it you wont get this or that. So, lets respect each other; if you vaccinate it is your choice, don’t  push others to offer their bodies to idols. I leave it there.

Calson Maluleke, Giyani 

Health minister says Ramaphosa will get report, recommendations on vaccine mandate next week

When President Cyril Ramaphosa convenes the National Coronavirus Command Council next week, he will receive a report with recommendations about ...
News
3 weeks ago

Students given deadlines for full vaccination

As universities gear up for a full return to campus for students for the first time in nearly two years of hybrid and remote learning, mandatory ...
News
1 month ago

Djokovic 'playing by his own rules', says Tsitsipas

World number one Novak Djokovic has been "playing by his own rules" and has put his bid for a 21st Grand Slam title at risk by not following ...
Sport
1 month ago

Vaccine mandates used to fight political battles

Those who campaign against mandatory vaccinations should be examined more closely than those who simply say they do not want a vaccine for themselves.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Budget 2022 - Is treasury on the money?
No SOE bail outs without justification as finance minister takes 'tough love' ...