People should not be forced to vaccinate

The comment in Sowetan (January 21) by Zakes Nakedi leaves much to be desired. The people who respect their valued bodies not to be sacrificed to useless vaccines are always quiet when being insulted by those who take the injections.

With due respect, people are being forced to take vaccines, whether you deny it or not. If it was not forced, there would be no ultimatum that if you don’t take it you won’t get this or that. So, let’s respect each other; if you vaccinate it is your choice, don’t push others to offer their bodies to idols. I leave it there.

Calson Maluleke, Giyani