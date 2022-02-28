Mbeki adding his flavour to ANC arrogance

Former president Thabo Mbeki thinks this country will be ungovernable once the ANC is unseated.

I am surprised by Mbeki 's short memory. This is the same ANC that drove him to the political wilderness when they thought he was standing between them and the cookie jar.

He was quickly bundled out to make way for his criminal comrades who set in motion what is now known as state capture, now he thinks they should rule forever?

The arrogance of these thugs is mind-boggling. When they are caught they want their own prosecutors and judges.

Some don't even believe they should be prosecuted. Mbeki should look at this through the eyes of an ordinary citizen and see the damage done to this country by his comrades.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong