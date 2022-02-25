Pray for cops to defeat cruel thugs

Let me commend the security cluster from different spheres of policing for arresting those criminals in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. It was indeed like a warzone movie as gunfire reverberated around a quiet suburb, to extricate hardened criminals from their hideout.

The action reminded me of a similar gunfire exchange between police and robbers in Jeppestown, 9km north of Rosettenville, way back in 2006, when police officers were killed.

I still struggle to make sense of that mentality by criminals to engage the police, to the extent of shooting at a police helicopter? Clearly that was an open and direct confrontation with the state, in broad daylight.

If that can happen to those who are supposed to protect us, then criminals do not care about us as a nation. If foreigners will join our own bona fide citizens to commit crime in our country then our status as a democratic country is hardly protecting us.

What we witnessed as nation is concerning and police need our total support in our communities. In fact, criminals are undermining us and do not care about the damage they cause to the socio-economical shape of this nation. Despite coming out with heavy losses at Rosettenville, those criminals will not hesitate to shoot and kill police tomorrow.

We do not want to see innocent people being killed by these cruel, selfish individuals who want to govern a parallel state in SA. We must not allow that as citizens, lest we render this country ungovernable forever. It's not fashionable to commend the security cluster in SA but on this one they acted in defence of our own existence and dignity.

Let us pray for the police's protection from the cruelty of criminals, so that they can be energised to do more for our protection.

Andries Monyane, Vaal