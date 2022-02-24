Foreigners are making our lives difficult
Members of the South African anti-migrant group, operating under the slogan "Put South Africa First", take part in a peaceful campaign to force undocumented foreigners out of informal trading at Johannesburg's Hillbrow, an inner city suburb with a large population of African migrants, in Johannesburg. The writer says when he walks the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, he becomes a foreigner in his own city.
I don't know how long will South Africans realise that babysitting foreigners is driving us straight to poverty. My beloved country has turned into a scrapyard where people from all over just come and overcrowd us.
Our people died for this freedom which is now being claimed by other people who left their countries instead of fixing their own problems there.
Life was better when we were alone here, dealing with our own crises. One day, you'll understand my feeling when your family member is robbed or killed by foreigners.
When I walk the streets of Johannesburg CBD, I become a foreigner in my own city. I'm so disappointed in the powers that be.
Mandla Tshabalala, Protea Glen, Soweto
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.