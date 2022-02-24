Foreigners are making our lives difficult

I don't know how long will South Africans realise that babysitting foreigners is driving us straight to poverty. My beloved country has turned into a scrapyard where people from all over just come and overcrowd us.

Our people died for this freedom which is now being claimed by other people who left their countries instead of fixing their own problems there.

Life was better when we were alone here, dealing with our own crises. One day, you'll understand my feeling when your family member is robbed or killed by foreigners.

When I walk the streets of Johannesburg CBD, I become a foreigner in my own city. I'm so disappointed in the powers that be.

Mandla Tshabalala, Protea Glen, Soweto