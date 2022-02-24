Black people deserve better pay

Townships were established as labour reserves. Blacks were banished to homelands and only came to cities and farming areas to supply cheap labour. Even the planning of townships was in such a way that there would be no comfort and growth, but to squeeze blacks in small pieces of land.

If a black person was spotted loitering without work, they would be forced to offer cheap labour somewhere. The first place that the current government should have started was in not allowing cheap labour, a form of slavery, and set all encompassing standard pay for big revenue industries.

The black workers should be paid in par with their white counterparts and stop promoting white workers ahead of black workers. Labour inspectors would be dispatched to monitor compliance and hand out heavy punishment for non-compliance.

The white farmers were the worst payers during apartheid and they are still paying the low wages. They make huge profits after successful harvests, and give their black farmworkers crumbs. They would then sponsor and fund the AfriForums, Freedom Front Pluses, and other minority rights groups to advocate for the continuation of the status quo.

Even the notion that whites deserve better pay because their expenses are inherently higher, should be confronted head on. Whites' lifestyles are said to be expensive, they need cars to travel and proper houses, while blacks' lifestyles are cheap. It is said that blacks can stay in shacks, subsidised houses and travel by taxis.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto