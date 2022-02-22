The ANC, Mr Mbeki, has failed the whole country

Thabo Mbeki's thesis that SA will become ungovernable if the ANC fails and that the governing party is too big to fail is laughable.

Both the ANC and the country have already failed and have become ungovernable. The police moved in a week after the malls were looted and burnt. ANC councillors are regularly assassinated to make way for others to feed at the trough while ANC employees are still owed a few months' salary.

The ANC bankrupted and hollowed out most institutions under their control over the past 28 years. Most government institutions are captured by one or other faction of the ANC who behave as criminal syndicates.

The country's sovereign credit rating is non-investment or junk grade and we are nearing the fiscal cliff at breakneck speed. The criminal justice system is in a near death spiral and people have taken the law into their own hands, crime is out of control and the National Prosecuting Authority is missing in action.

Most of the railway infrastructure has been stripped and vandalised. At the core of our failed state lies AA, B-BBEE, quotas and cadre deployment. It merely benefits a few blacks and impoverished the other 50 million. You only have to look at the unemployment and poverty levels.

Yes, we have a failed state and a failed ANC and it's time for the opposition to take over. Is that not the fundamental principle of a democracy – that the opposition takes over if the governing party fails, especially after 28 years in power?

If parties are too big to fail, then it's a dictatorship. Is Mbeki admitting we are a dictatorship? He must answer.

Naushad Omar, Zeekoevlei, Cape Town