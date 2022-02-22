Light a candle to banish darkness

It was Mahatma Gandhi who once remarked: “Be the change you want to see in the world.” These words mean that if you identify an obstacle, you need to take a stance in tackling it. On this note, I have an inspirational story to share.

When the nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19 started in 2020, many learners were left educationally destitute since they couldn’t return to their respective schools to access education. I therefore undertook to help learners from grades 6 to 9 with English via a WhatsApp group I created, after seeing that they were idling at home.

I am neither a trained educator nor an English expert, but I have enough and adequate knowledge to share with others. Almost every evening between 6pm and 8pm, I send a voice note to my learners, with a new lesson each day, and then give them a class exercise based on what I had taught them on that particular day. This gives them an opportunity to send back their responses to the group, where I further engage them and help them get things right.

The class has been ongoing for over two years now and the learners have made remarkable progress because they love what they do. I now give them topics on current affairs so that they are up to date with what is happening around the world. I started with just 10 learners, but I now have over 30 of them.

What is even more interesting is that I have not met some of my learners in person, as I just requested their parents on Facebook to join the WhatsApp group for them via a link. Some of them were chosen to give an opinion through sending videos to one of SABC TV shows, and they did it with distinction.

The group keeps them busy as I allow them to demonstrate their understanding of current affairs and educational stories, thus helping them to gain public-speaking confidence. I am sharing this story to inspire other people with other skills and knowledge to do their part in shaping the future of our country.

Let us invest in our little ones by helping them to focus on their education and expanding their knowledge. Instead of cursing the darkness, let us try to light a candle.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg, eManyeleti