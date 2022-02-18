How about you worry about your country, sir?

It is so nauseating that a person who was at the helm of the government in his own country, Arthur Mutambara, a former deputy prime minister of Zimbabwe, has suddenly made himself an expert on how SA must be governed.

He dismally failed to transform his country Zimbabwe, which could not even offer him a job, and he is now enjoying the comfort of being a director and a professor in our country. Those suggestions he was propagating in the recent Sunday newspaper article, he was supposed to have introduced them in his dilapidated Zimbabwe.

For him to start undermining the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa is utter nonsense and can't be left unchallenged. Charity begins at home, Zimbabwe is awaiting you, Mutambara, to come and implement those ideas.

That he was a deputy prime minister of a failed state does not qualify him to undermine the leadership of the country that has given him an opportunity to survive. It is absurd.

Raletsatsi Makgato, GaKgapane, Limpopo