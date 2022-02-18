Letters

How about you worry about your country, sir?

By READER LETTER - 18 February 2022 - 08:37
A man disinfects the outside of the toll office using a spraying machine at a toll gate whilst the Zimbabwean flag flies half mast in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe.
A man disinfects the outside of the toll office using a spraying machine at a toll gate whilst the Zimbabwean flag flies half mast in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe.
Image: Tafadzwa Ufumeli

It is so nauseating that a person who was at the helm of the government in his own country, Arthur Mutambara, a former deputy prime minister of Zimbabwe, has suddenly made himself an expert on how SA must be governed.

He dismally failed to transform his country Zimbabwe, which could not even offer him a job, and he is now enjoying the comfort of being a director and a professor in our country. Those suggestions he was propagating in the recent Sunday newspaper article, he was supposed to have introduced them in his dilapidated Zimbabwe.

For him to start undermining the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa is utter nonsense and can't be left unchallenged. Charity begins at home, Zimbabwe is awaiting you, Mutambara, to come and implement those ideas.

That he was a deputy prime minister of a failed state does not qualify him to undermine the leadership of the country that has given him an opportunity to survive. It is absurd.

Raletsatsi Makgato, GaKgapane, Limpopo

Mutambara must first fix Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans are very good in pontificating to South Africans on how to run their own country as if there is something good that comes out of their ...
Opinion
3 hours ago

Work or you’re out: Zimbabwe threat to striking teachers

The Zimbabwe government says teachers and education officials who do not report for duty will be deemed to have resigned.
News
1 day ago

Opposition parties will never rule Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa says

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has crowed that opposition parties will never rule the country.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF vs Afriforum | Malema tells the court at his hate speech trial he will ...
Landslides kill at least 58 in Petropolis, Brazil