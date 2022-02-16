Letters

Ukraine a pawn in battle of wills

By READER LETTER - 16 February 2022 - 08:23
Putin sought the call - which Biden took from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he’s vacationing - as a prelude to negotiations on European security at the start of the year, the Kremlin said.
Putin sought the call - which Biden took from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he’s vacationing - as a prelude to negotiations on European security at the start of the year, the Kremlin said.
Image: Bloomberg

Vladimir Putin has been trying for a long time to divide and weaken Europe and to strengthen the weakened former Soviet Union by regaining lost territory. He is also facing increasing problems within his own country and Ukraine provides a potential opportunity to reestablish his authority and popularity.

Ukraine is central to his ambitions and he was emboldened by the unexpected "accomplice" in the person of the former 45th US president under who cracks began to appear in the ranks of Nato.

Joe Biden's steps to restore unity within Nato became the fly in his ointment. A new resilience has slowly been developing within Nato to stop his ambitions. Boris Johnson also found Ukraine a welcome diversion from his internal problems and he suddenly adopted a strongman position. There is clearly a posturing and testing of wills.

Tensions are on the rise as an invasion is becoming a real possibility. A strong united front within Nato will weigh heavily on Russia's decision to invade or not. The world never needs a war, especially if it potentially involves two superpowers with immense firepower. My take is that Russia will be very hesitant to start a war in the face of the unity within Nato. May common sense and diplomacy prevail.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

'Vladdy daddy please no war...' Gen Z posts on Russia-Ukraine tensions

The teens, tweens and adults of Gen Z are turning to TikTok and Instagram to hash over the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some appealing to a ...
News
23 hours ago

Russia, amid ongoing drills near Ukraine, says ties with US are 'on the floor'

The United States on Sunday said Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge ...
News
1 day ago

UK's Johnson says next few days 'most dangerous moment' in Ukraine crisis

The next few days could be the most dangerous moment in Europe's biggest security crisis for decades as Russia stages war games in Belarus, British ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE: Russian cargo craft on ISS mission launches from Kazakhstan
Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022