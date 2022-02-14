The world needs truth warriors

There are examples throughout history of demagogues and fanatics who played mind games that led to tragedies such as mass suicides and genocides.

Given the right conditions, the human mind can be manipulated into believing anything. Philosopher-historian Hannah Arendt said: “When you are bombarded with lies repeatedly, the purpose of the lie is not really to get you to believe the lie. It is to persuade you to doubt everything. With such people [who doubt everything and trust nothing] you can do as you please. Thus there is no faith in the dependability of anything – whether promises made by people, the structures of society or the facts of science.”

A recent example of a demagogue playing mind games is former US president Donald Trump. He manipulated his followers to the point they blindly believed his lies, enabling him to discredit the structures of society and mastermind an insurrection . The world watched in astonishment as the foundations of the oldest democracy were shaken.

His conspiracy theories about vaccinations were spread around the world by social networks. Mind games have found a new vehicle in social networks. Unfortunately, those who stand for the truth and hold accepted and tried-and-tested views do not always feel the need to express their views in the public domain.

This allows those who promote fake news to wield influence. They have managed to create a generation that does not believe in anything and that is therefore susceptible to everything. The world needs a generation of truth warriors to stand up for the truth. “The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing,” said Irish philosopher and statesman Edmund Burke.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria