It seems like cats matter more than blacks
It has been reported that more than 200,000 people have signed a petition to have West Ham United player Kurt Zouma prosecuted for his cruel act of kicking and slapping his cat.
I wish the same condemnation would be used by the British public when a black footballer is racially abused in the stadium.
I have not heard of a petition to have racial abuse perpetrators prosecuted. Now even holier-than-thou adidas and Vitality are withdrawing their sponsorships.
Cat lives matter more than black lives.
Alexius Phiri, by email
