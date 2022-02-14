It seems like cats matter more than blacks

It has been reported that more than 200,000 people have signed a petition to have West Ham United player Kurt Zouma prosecuted for his cruel act of kicking and slapping his cat.

I wish the same condemnation would be used by the British public when a black footballer is racially abused in the stadium.

I have not heard of a petition to have racial abuse perpetrators prosecuted. Now even holier-than-thou adidas and Vitality are withdrawing their sponsorships.

Cat lives matter more than black lives.

Alexius Phiri, by email