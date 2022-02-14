Letters

It seems like cats matter more than blacks

By READER LETTER - 14 February 2022 - 07:55
West Ham United's Kurt Zouma.
West Ham United's Kurt Zouma.
Image: Tony Obrien

It has been reported that more than 200,000 people have signed a petition to have West Ham United player Kurt Zouma prosecuted for his cruel act of kicking and slapping his cat.

I wish the same condemnation would be used by the British public when a black footballer is racially abused in the stadium.

I have not heard of a petition to have racial abuse perpetrators prosecuted. Now even holier-than-thou adidas and Vitality are withdrawing their sponsorships.

Cat lives matter more than black lives.

Alexius Phiri, by email

Zouma's cat act 'not worse than racism'

Animal charity the RSPCA has taken Zouma's cats into its care while West Ham's sponsor Vitality has suspended its partnership with the club over its ...
Sport
3 days ago

Moyes defends decision to play Zouma after cat kicking video

West Ham United manager David Moyes defended his decision to include disgraced Kurt Zouma in his starting line-up for Tuesday's 1-0 win over Watford ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022