Value of educator Mkhize is priceless
One is greatly inspired to read about the educator assistant Mnqobi Mkhize (Sowetan February 8 2022). Mnqobi is helping children to rediscover the art of reading in his communities. US philosopher Will Durant said "education is a progressive discovery of our ignorance".
This is what Mkhize is doing: he is helping our children to be aware of their ignorance, and energise them to experience the world of numerous possibilities through reading. A good educator gives inspiring hope, sparks the imagination, and deposits a love of reading to children.
Thank you, Mr Mkhize, for helping our children to reclaim the unfading value of reading in the midst of the negatively time-consuming lures of the cyberspace. Keep up the good work, for you are sowing mustard seeds of greatness in our children through reading.
Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg
