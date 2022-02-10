Letters

Value of educator Mkhize is priceless

By Reader Letter - 10 February 2022 - 11:55
Mnqobi Mkhize is a reading champion at a school in his community. The writer says he is helping children to rediscover the art of reading in his community.
One is greatly inspired to read about the educator assistant Mnqobi Mkhize (Sowetan  February 8 2022). Mnqobi is helping children to rediscover the art of reading in his communities. US philosopher Will Durant said "education is a progressive discovery of our ignorance".

This is what Mkhize is doing: he is helping our children to be aware of their ignorance, and energise them to experience the world of numerous possibilities through reading. A good educator gives inspiring hope, sparks the imagination, and deposits a love of reading to children.

Thank you, Mr Mkhize, for helping our children to reclaim the unfading value of reading in the midst of the negatively time-consuming lures of the cyberspace. Keep up the good work, for you are sowing mustard seeds of greatness in our children through reading.

Batsirai Kativu, Johannesburg

