ANC must take blame for Mamelodi shacks

The ANC should not blame opposition political parties regarding the mkhukhu shacks at informal settlements, especially the DA in Mamelodi. Those shacks were erected a long time before the DA came to govern the Tshwane metro.

MEC Lebogang Maile disbanded the metro and appointed an administrator who couldn't deliver and the DA won the case to reinstall the council members. It is the ANC preferred candidates who are responsible for the tragedy of what happened at that area.

Those shacks should not have been allowed to be erected a long time ago. Mamelodi residents are angry with the ANC for acting for those who encouraged people to occupy land without proper authority.

Harry Granger Sebati, Mamelodi West, Tshwane