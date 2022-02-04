Letters

Science can help us fight food shortage

By READER LETTER - 04 February 2022 - 09:18
A general view of a maize farm in Parys, South Africa.
A general view of a maize farm in Parys, South Africa.
Image: Beeld / Deon Raath

An American space company, Northrop Grumman, has moved into the food delivery service with seven pizzas heading to the International Space Station, or at least the kit and food to make them. Most food delivery companies offer to deliver the food by a certain time or it's free, so this will probably be free.

This might seem a silly use of resources but it does demonstrate how far the science programmes have progressed and yet we can't deliver food to hungry people in our local areas, much less to countries where many people are suffering famines.

The volcanic explosion near Tonga has shown how difficult the process can be under difficult circumstances.

Despite being a fan of local pizza deliveries, I am hoping that science can come up with a way of getting food to everyone or help them to produce the food locally.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Unemployment now hitting better qualified South Africans

The face of unemployment in SA is no longer limited to elderly men and women in overalls and aprons standing at street corners waiting for motorists ...
News
2 months ago

Gauteng social development compounds poverty of the most vulnerable

The 2020/21 financial year will be known as the year of the declaration of a state of national disaster by the president on March 22 2020. It will ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Student comes to the aid of destitute pupils

Mlondi Mdluli was touched by the plight of pupils from the outskirts of Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal where children often went to school on empty stomachs ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘I didn’t sexually harass anyone’ Judge Mlambo defends allegations at chief ...
Don’t ask if SA is ready for a woman chief justice says SCA Judge President ...