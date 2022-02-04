Science can help us fight food shortage

An American space company, Northrop Grumman, has moved into the food delivery service with seven pizzas heading to the International Space Station, or at least the kit and food to make them. Most food delivery companies offer to deliver the food by a certain time or it's free, so this will probably be free.

This might seem a silly use of resources but it does demonstrate how far the science programmes have progressed and yet we can't deliver food to hungry people in our local areas, much less to countries where many people are suffering famines.

The volcanic explosion near Tonga has shown how difficult the process can be under difficult circumstances.

Despite being a fan of local pizza deliveries, I am hoping that science can come up with a way of getting food to everyone or help them to produce the food locally.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia