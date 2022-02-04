Men must have imbizo to tackle social ills

For the past four years, social media has been abuzz with an imaginary gathering termed the men's conference, which is apparently organised by men between February 13 and 15, to avoid spoiling their partners on Valentine's Day.

While I commend the humour behind this abstract conference, let me point out that there is actually a serious need for a real men's conference in the country.

Given the high levels of femicide incidents, gender-based violence (GBV), women and child abuse, and many other social ills where men are predominantly the perpetrators, a conference to tackle these societal ills should actually be established.

Imagine hundreds of men under one roof discussing how they can contribute towards ending GBV, child neglect, femicide and women abuse? Let us think of all the solutions, encouragement and mobilisation that would be achieved inside these halls.

GBV continues to be a thorn in the flesh of prosperity and progress, so staging a men's conference where issues of this nature are addressed, discussed and analysed would go a long way in tackling conflicts within families and beyond.

Other topics such as the spread of HIV and Aids, unfaithfulness, polygamy and patriarchy would also be dealt with. There is indeed a need for a moral regeneration summit for men in the wake of the endless cases of wrongdoing from their side. Abused men would also have the platform to air their grievances and be advised how they can go about addressing them.

A better society can be built if we can transform our imagination into reality. The popularity of this imaginary gathering among men on social media is proof that men can actually meet and talk about pertinent issues for the benefit of everybody.

Malphia Honwane, eManyeleti, Mpumalanga