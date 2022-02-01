ANC is practising double standards within party

It took the ANC only a few days to suspend one of its MPs, Mervyn Dirks, after he urged Scopa to act against President Cyril Ramaphosa over comments on fund abuse, but it takes them years to act against those ANC officials who continue to steal public funds.

The president saying he would rather fall on his sword than reveal the names of those who had abused state resources and stolen public funds is heroic to the ANC. Stealing from South Africans is acceptable, while whistleblowing on ANC cadres is insolence. It has always been about the party and never the country.

Really, it proves that we are dealing with the ANC's kleptocratic regime. The only way for SA to go forward is for the whole ANC to be put in jail, as they all have something to hide, which is the corrupt scum. Ramaphosa is one of them, it is not that he cannot make decisions, he admitted that the party he leads is on the expropriation mode.

He is just as guilty as all the ANC members under his watch. His leadership is like flocking a dead horse. The personal protective equipment criminals stole money meant to protect front line workers – those who died trying to save the rest of us.

How many lost their lives because there was not enough equipment because the thieves were buying Lamborghinis?

Kgothatso Mphuthi, Tshiawelo, Soweto