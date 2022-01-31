Letters

CCMA ruling shocking

By READER LETTER - 31 January 2022 - 08:34
Cases referred to the CCMA as at the end of the 2020/21 financial year numbered 154‚143.
Cases referred to the CCMA as at the end of the 2020/21 financial year numbered 154‚143.
Image: 123RF/HAFAKOT

Shame on the ruling by the would-be-trusted institution the CCMA but which instead turns into favouring Western ambitions of destroying Africa. That stinking ruling allowing the dismissal of an employee for not being vaccinated is totally uncalled for.

If you force anything into anyone's body it is similar to rape. CCMA please protect the workers instead of being so biased.

Calson Maluleke, Giyani

CCMA upholds Joburg woman’s dismissal for refusing to vaccinate

Woman cited her constitutional right to bodily integrity after doctors turned down her application for medical exemption
News
4 days ago

There's no legislation on mandatory vaccination

The recent arbitration award by the CCMA on the issue relating to mandatory vaccination has caused much controversy, but this came as no surprise.
Opinion
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service