CCMA ruling shocking
Shame on the ruling by the would-be-trusted institution the CCMA but which instead turns into favouring Western ambitions of destroying Africa. That stinking ruling allowing the dismissal of an employee for not being vaccinated is totally uncalled for.
If you force anything into anyone's body it is similar to rape. CCMA please protect the workers instead of being so biased.
Calson Maluleke, Giyani
