Alcohol restrains progress, leads people astray

Alcohol is the biggest stumbling block to the black revolution and progress. I am not interested in trying to convince anyone to be a saint. I am also not trying to present myself as a perfect human being.

When people hear that I don't drink alcohol, they ask me why.

Why should I, given known maladies alcohol causes to the body and mind? This poison is designed to disrupt your neurological functioning to the point that you are no longer in control of your actions.

When I think about all the relatives who destroyed their lives over alcohol, it makes me happy that I am a non-drinker.

We live in a country that is obsessed with both drugs and alcohol. So every year, I know that there are going to be shocking figures of rapes, drunk driving deaths, gender-based violence cases and other unfortunate, life-altering incidents that occur due to the use of drugs and alcohol. Many crimes that put many people in prison for life are committed while the perpetrator is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or both.

Throughout human history, nothing great has ever been accomplished by a group of people who remain high and drunk every day.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo