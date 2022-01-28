Matriculants, the sky is the limit

Following the Grade 12 results announcement, we congratulate those who have made it and also console those who still need to give it a second shot. Matriculants, we are proud of your achievements against a tough situation.

Those of you who will be going to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, please note that all these colleges are the same. It does not matter where they are located, they offer the same courses and services. This means that it is pointless to walk past a college in your hometown in favour of the ones in Johannesburg, Pretoria or Polokwane.

There are those who think that studying far away from home has more weight than enrolling at a local educational institution. The aim is to study, not to be far from home. When you study next door, you cut the costs of travelling, accommodation and groceries that your family may not even have. In the same breath, let me also caution that if you are fortunate enough to have a relative offering to take you to varsity or college, kindly be committed, focused and grateful.

The problem with many young people of today is that they have a misguided sense of entitlement even when people are just doing them a favour by helping them out. Stop being too demanding and instead focus on your books, study hard and graduate so you can buy all that you need with your own money when you start working.

Learn to be humble and stop emotional blackmail because even if you can tell the world that your family member has neglected you, it won't change your situation if you already chose to drop out due to ill-discipline. Remain resolute against adversity because only the sky is the limit.

Malphia Honwane, eManyeleti, Mpumalanga