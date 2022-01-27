Shame on these civil servants

On Thursday, January 20, I was at the department of labour at Giyani offices accompanying my brother to submit his UIF claim forms. The situation was chaotic. People were insulted and called all sort of names by a clerk. He told people to back off as they are sick with Covid-19.

The treatment was painful because it was applied by a black person to a black person. Our current government employees are worse than white apartheid employees. I was shocked by the behaviour of the clerk.

Poor people are at the receiving end by their fellow kins. The guy was not even ashamed when he was insulting people. Some people said that they will report him to his superiors, but he was not removed. People were humiliated as if they don't have a right to claim UIF funds.

My heart sank as the clerk continued to harass people for no reason. It is not only employees of the department of labour who manhandle people, but many other government departments as well.

For example, home affairs, health (hospitals and clinics) and SAPS are a nightmare to visit. Senior managers should investigate the behaviour of the clerk at Giyani offices before many people are discouraged to go and submit their claims for UIF. Bathopele principles don't apply.

They are there to decorate their offices. It is a shame that government employees want to be bribed to do the job they are paid for at the end of the month. Shame on you government employees. At the dawn of democracy, black people were happy that they will be treated with dignity by their fellow blacks in all government institutions but abuse is continuing.

It is unfortunate that many black people don't feel bad when they are insulted by fellow blacks than when they are insulted by white people. If it were white government employees who insult them, they would organise marches and destroy property.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani