When you drink, use taxis

25 January 2022 - 09:45
Every day, every week and every month we’re losing our beloved ones due to drunk driving. Not only are you putting your life at risk but also that of others when you drink and drive. That’s why we really need to be considerate before we make that decision to drink and drive.

There are more options to avoid drunk driving nowadays with the likes of Bolt and Uber. Make use of those options to save yourself and many lives when you know you’re going to drink alcohol. Start today to save lives and stay out of trouble with law enforcement agencies.

Meshack Mathe Bevhula, Mtititi Lombard

