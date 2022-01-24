Letters

Matric is not the only way forward

By READER LETTER - 24 January 2022 - 09:15
The matric class of 2021 overcame numerous disruptions. File photo.
The matric class of 2021 overcame numerous disruptions. File photo.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Matric is a South African word and only in this country is so much emphasis placed on it. This matric madness can put undue pressure on young people, especially those who are unable to focus on their studies for various reasons.

These could include Attention Deficit Disorder, problems at home, or leaving school early to support a family.  Those without this qualification can still achieve happiness and success in many ways.

There is no need to despair. In any situation we are able to dig deep and tap into inner resources we may not have been aware of. Although I only got an E for English in matric, I still managed to get this letter published.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale Ridge, Johannesburg

Don’t despair: if you fail your exams, you have many options

If you were in matric last year and you received your results but you did not pass the way you wanted to or did not make it, do not despair because ...
News
3 days ago

Concern as top school PP Hlungwani’s performance dips

Absenteeism and lack of support from some parents have undone a decade of work which saw a rural Limpopo school climb to the top with impressive ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?