Matric is not the only way forward

Matric is a South African word and only in this country is so much emphasis placed on it. This matric madness can put undue pressure on young people, especially those who are unable to focus on their studies for various reasons.

These could include Attention Deficit Disorder, problems at home, or leaving school early to support a family. Those without this qualification can still achieve happiness and success in many ways.

There is no need to despair. In any situation we are able to dig deep and tap into inner resources we may not have been aware of. Although I only got an E for English in matric, I still managed to get this letter published.

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale Ridge, Johannesburg