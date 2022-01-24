Hamba kahle, Frank Dutton

NPA top investigator Frank Dutton has passed away. His death leaves our fractured and beleaguered nation immeasurably poorer, for we have lost a truly great officer and a dedicated man who was our country’s servant in every meaning of the word.

There are few men or women who could equal his devotion to the principles upon which our democracy was founded. Our nation is diminished today by the death of a patriot who was one of the greatest defenders of freedom under the rule of law.

He leaves a legacy that we are grateful to inherit. The NPA has lost an officer of the highest integrity, courage and honesty. For many, Dutton was the symbol and embodiment of values he cherished with integrity. There are no words eloquent enough to do justice to the amazing career of Dutton. Likewise, there is no way of adequately expressing our gratitude for his exemplary service to our nation.

Dutton represented the advocate at his best. He had the rare combinations of a good court personality and the qualities of a profound lawyer. He argued the points of law involved in any case with great learning and with unanswerable logic.

He had high standards of craftsmanship as a prosecutor. A person who tempered zeal with human kindness; who sought truth not victims; who served the law and not factional purposes; and who approached his task with humility.

A noble and gallant leader in the cause of accountability is removed from our midst when his services and experience will be sorely missed. As a nation we thank Frank for the nobility of his character; for his untiring devotion to justice and for the energy and spirit he gave to law enforcement. The nation will miss him but he will not be forgotten. His contributions to our democracy have earned him a place of honour in SA history.

Hamba Kahle, Frank Kennan Dutton. May your profound soul rest in eternal peace. The NPA will remember you as a towering and true symbol of individual excellence.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni