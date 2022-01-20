Strive to be a better person than you are now

The critical time for making resolutions for yet another year has come to us again. And while making new year's resolutions, a smart person will learn from his or her past mistakes and decide not to repeat them.

Let us be warned that putting our 2022 dreams and goals down in black and white will not automatically make them materialise, but aggressive working on them will. Happy people at the end of 2022 will be those who won't compromise when confronting their past shortcomings and work on raising their performance.

As the year unfolds, the enemy of our new year's resolutions normally creeps in – procrastination! Procrastination influences people to give up along the way and postpone their resolutions to the following year.

Never allow yourself to waste 2022 and postpone your resolutions to 2023. There will never be another 2022! Failure to use this year effectively will result in your being forever behind by a year in your life. In all areas of your life, strive to be a better person than the one you are now by the end of this year.

Stagnation is the enemy of progress in any person. Don't allow it to be part of you. Be proactive.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa