SA has become a criminals' den

By READER LETTER - 20 January 2022 - 09:51
Health workers are attacked by the same communities they serve, says the writer.
Image: 123RF/Lucian Coman

SA people want clinics to work 24/7 without considering the safety of those health workers. In rural areas, especially in the villages, people have to hire private vehicles to take their sick people to hospitals during late hours with the cost not less than R500, whereas this could be avoided by just acting humanely.

Health workers are attacked by the same communities they serve. I believe 70% of villages have their own clinics or health centres but the safety of their workers is questionable. Where did things go wrong in our communities?

Police stations are robbed and guns taken by these robbers.

SA is becoming a criminals' den. The sooner we realise that democracy has worked in other countries, the sooner we will realise it failed in SA.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village, Limpopo

