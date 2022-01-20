Letters

Grootman a great newspaper story

By Reader Letter - 20 January 2022 - 10:44
Lucky Lekgwathi and Doctor Khumalo at the reopening of his restaurant, Grootman at Southdale Mall in Johannesburg .
Your front page story, Grootman, made me buy Sowetan (January 17) after a long time.  One word describes how I feel about this – "inspiring".  I feel inspired that a SA brand has been given a breathalyser by a caring public.

Out of a tragedy can come great inspiration to inspire the whole nation.

Name your franchise price Lucky and I'm in. Best of luck to you and your partner and my gratitude to Sowetan for making this the number one story to put a smile on faces amid the floods, and making it known to the greater public.

You many not be aware Ms Editor, but this was and still is a good story to share with us. The best ever!

Moikotlhai Seitisho,  Riverside, QwaQwa

