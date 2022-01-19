Letters

Initiation schools are a danger and outdated

By READER LETTER - 19 January 2022 - 08:37
The Initiation act, which came into effect in September, requires those running schools to be older than 40 and to be accredited by municipalities
How long shall we kill our young men in the name of culture? Every year many young men die at initiation schools in the name of practicing culture. How do we allow these men to die like flies? Recently, about 45 young men died; for what?

In the 21st century, these things can be done properly in safe manner at the hospitals without allowing our men to lose their penis and life. Let the government stop this madness, especially in Eastern Cape.

If people feel that it is a must to get some traditional guidance, that can be done with the help of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa, but excluding those people who want to make money at the expense of our children's lives. Let's stop this barbaric behavior as it's outdated.

Carlton Dlamini, Polokwane

