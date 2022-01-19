ANC of 1994 now distant history

The 874-page report into state capture is a blistering and savage indictment of the once noble ANC, with its graphic analysis. Detailed accounts of theft on a colossal scale are like a fiery inferno and must lie at the doorstep of the ANC and its corrupt hierarchy that administers it.

These shameless demagogues ran the organisation like their own personal fiefdom for 20 years. They bludgeoned members into submission when choosing favours for their comrades-in-arms. They stealthily perfected the art of political coercion and intimidation.

Dissent was not allowed. The executive is the epicentre and vortex of the current crisis. Decisions were taken within a pyramid of total deceit. Its modus operandi was comply or face elimination.

It was Karl Kraus who once said, "Corruption is worse than prostitution. The latter might endanger the morals of an individual, the latter invariably endangers the morals of the entire country."

The extortionists who run the executive are inherently greedy. Throughout history man has proven that, when left to his own devices, he is increasingly malevolent. Powerful people default to the immoral, debauched, dishonest and corrupt.

It was Pope Francis who said, "A life based on corruption is varnished putrefaction."

Bribery is endemic within the corridors of power in the ANC. It is right at the top and percolates down. Financial chicanery and accounting charades will be the legacy of the ANC.

There are those who have vulgarised the emblem and good name of a noble institution, and gave it an image similar to that of a den of thieves. The diabolical escapades of one devious family single-handedly destroyed the legacy of an organisation that freed us from bondage.

The volcanic political fallout is now encircling the country, harvesting innocent people in its path. Beloved icons Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Oliver Tambo, Albert Luthuli, Chris Hani and Ahmed Kathrada must be turning in their graves.

The ANC of 1994 is now history.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni