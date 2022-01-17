State capturers must confess to sins

SA is sitting on a knife edge. The governing party, still licking its wounds from local government election losses last year, will hold its elective conference at the end of this year. But it is the recommendations of the state capture report that are most likely to draw much attention from all angles.

Those in the governing party who seem to be immune from the mess and the public in general want the law to prove its worth. They want those convicted to face the full wrath of the law. But this is dangerous to our country's peace and stability.

Remember that the eye of God is upon this nation as the economic sunshine of the region, the continent or even the world, so peace must be preserved at all costs. Now with the state capture scenario and its recommendations, it's wise to apply biblical Zacchaeus's approach in Luke 19 v 1-10 to all who were found to be on the wrong side of the law.

The tax collector Zacchaeus was guilty of overcharging taxes to the poor. But his time of reckoning came when Jesus Christ visited at his home. Through self-conviction, the guilty tax collector admitted the wrongs of the past and confessed his sins. He finally proclaimed his remedial actions for the wrongs which he had done. Jesus Christ welcomed him.

Likewise, those who are convicted by the Zondo commission of inquiry must dig deep about what they really did and apply Zacchaeus's approach without facing a prison sentence, for our nation to move forward.

Gideon Madekwana, Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion