Letters

Difficulty to fire workers harms economic growth

By READER LETTER - 17 January 2022 - 09:47
If an employee has been diagnosed with Covid-19, an employer may only allow them to return to work after the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation.
If an employee has been diagnosed with Covid-19, an employer may only allow them to return to work after the mandatory 10 days of self-isolation.
Image: 123RF/langstrup

While it is important to protect the rights of workers, sometimes it can be done in a way which harms other workers.

In SA, it is difficult to fire an employee. In many cases this can backfire when employers are afraid to hire staff in case things don't work out and it is difficult to retrench. Many much needed jobs are not created and much of the economy is unable to grow as a result.

Factories and infrastructure are not being built, which would otherwise build this great land. Is there a middle way (compromise) which could be found to accommodate both sides?

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale, Johannesburg

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town