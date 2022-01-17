Difficulty to fire workers harms economic growth

While it is important to protect the rights of workers, sometimes it can be done in a way which harms other workers.

In SA, it is difficult to fire an employee. In many cases this can backfire when employers are afraid to hire staff in case things don't work out and it is difficult to retrench. Many much needed jobs are not created and much of the economy is unable to grow as a result.

Factories and infrastructure are not being built, which would otherwise build this great land. Is there a middle way (compromise) which could be found to accommodate both sides?

Martin Zagnoev, Sunningdale, Johannesburg