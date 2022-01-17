ANC battle against itself is intensifying as salvos fired

The first shots have been fired in the ANC's battle against itself. President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to get the country back on the right track through democratic processes. He uses the courts and parliament.

Radical elements are already focusing on symbolic targets such our courts and parliament. It should not come as a surprise. The ANC radicals have already fired the first salvos. Lindiwe Sisulu has already shown the colours of that faction with her ill-advised attack on the president. The battle will intensify as the re-election of Ramaphosa draws nearer.

The Zuma faction's instigation last year that led to widespread unrest and looting was an indication of how intense it could get. It is not a battle to rejoice about. It could lead to instability and there will be collateral damage. The long-expected split in the ANC may become a reality. It may be a good thing, if the moderate faction comes out strong and is open to coalitions with moderate opposition parties.

The outcome of the recent local government elections provided an indication of what could be expected. On the other hand there is the danger that radical factions may be strong enough to form a government with likeminded radicals like the EFF. That would lead to instability. Ramaphosa favours a continued ANC government, but there are clear efforts to weaken his position and even to work him out.

This provides a huge challenge for opposition parties to get their act together and grow their pool of votes to place themselves in a strong position to negotiate in such a scenario. It will be our most important election since 1994.

2022 may be a watershed year. Let us fasten our seatbelts.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag