Mr Minnaar, is it proper to pay R60 for a traffic fine letter?

This letter is directed to Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, the spokesperson for the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). In December I received an SMS informing me that I must go and collect my AARTO Infringement Notice.

I duly went to fetch it at the post office. On opening it, the heading read AARTO 12 – Courtesy Letter. It was not stated where the offence was committed. The fine was R250. It was a minor type of infringement. But what surprised me was that I had to pay R60 for a courtesy letter fee.

What is the meaning of this? Who and when was it decided to pay the courtesy letter fee? Is it issued only on motorists who receive letters informing them of an infringement through SMSes or post office?

If it's received when the offence is committed, would I be expected to pay the courtesy letter fee? Oblige me with a response, Mr Minnaar.

Dr Phil Mtimkulu, Diepkloof, Soweto