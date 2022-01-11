Letters

Parents' role key in education of their kids

By READER LETTER - 11 January 2022 - 10:30
More than 73,000 grade 1 and grade 8 online applications were recorded in Gauteng on the first day of admissions on Monday. Stock image.
More than 73,000 grade 1 and grade 8 online applications were recorded in Gauteng on the first day of admissions on Monday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/SAMORN TARAPAN

As we begin our academic year, it's my wish to see all pupils pass with flying colours. But that can only happen if parents help teachers to inspire kids to take their education seriously.

Parents should play their part for pupils to do well. Now is the time for parents to work together with teachers and take responsibility.The habit of distancing ourselves from our kids' education, as we think that the teachers' job, should come to an end. 

The pass rate at the end of the year will not only be determined by hard working teachers.It also hinges on how united teachers and parents are in educating and inspiring pupils.

Team work is the key.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga 

School uniform prices hit parents' pockets hard

From the weekend until yesterday, long queues were a dominant outside shops selling school uniforms and stationery as parents found themselves in a ...
News
4 hours ago

Teacher unions to meet Covid-19 prof to 'talk more about schooling in 2022'

"We are in trouble when it comes to learning losses and we would like to see as many of our kids full-time at school as possible," said Naptosa ...
News
19 hours ago

Three provinces ready to welcome pupils back despite challenges

The departments of education in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West are ready to welcome pupils back despite having some schools that were damaged by ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town