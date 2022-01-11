Parents' role key in education of their kids

As we begin our academic year, it's my wish to see all pupils pass with flying colours. But that can only happen if parents help teachers to inspire kids to take their education seriously.

Parents should play their part for pupils to do well. Now is the time for parents to work together with teachers and take responsibility.The habit of distancing ourselves from our kids' education, as we think that the teachers' job, should come to an end.

The pass rate at the end of the year will not only be determined by hard working teachers.It also hinges on how united teachers and parents are in educating and inspiring pupils.

Team work is the key.

Norman V Mahlangu, Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga