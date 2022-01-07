Letters

SABC now polarising over songs of the year

By READER LETTER - 07 January 2022 - 08:35
The SABC head office at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.
The SABC head office at Auckland Park in Johannesburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Gone are the days when the public broadcaster, the SABC, used to wrap up the year in a more decent fashion. By this, I mean, we as the revellers used to eagerly await December 31 every year and tune into our favourite radio stations before midnight to listen to the nominated Song of the Year.

Those were the times of Brenda Fassie hits likeVul'indlela. If you were to ask me which song ended 2021 on my radio station, Lesedi FM, I wouldn't be able to tell you. Simply because I don't even know the name of that artist.

But I was fully awake by then and attentively listening. It's a pity that the SABC is now polarising us in terms of tribes by allowing their different stations to play their genres as songs of the year.

Shame on you the SABC.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron

DJ Hlo hits back at backlash after winning Ukhozi FM’s song of the year

"It feels amazing, regardless of the backlash. History has been made."
Entertainment
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town