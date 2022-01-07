SABC now polarising over songs of the year

Gone are the days when the public broadcaster, the SABC, used to wrap up the year in a more decent fashion. By this, I mean, we as the revellers used to eagerly await December 31 every year and tune into our favourite radio stations before midnight to listen to the nominated Song of the Year.

Those were the times of Brenda Fassie hits likeVul'indlela. If you were to ask me which song ended 2021 on my radio station, Lesedi FM, I wouldn't be able to tell you. Simply because I don't even know the name of that artist.

But I was fully awake by then and attentively listening. It's a pity that the SABC is now polarising us in terms of tribes by allowing their different stations to play their genres as songs of the year.

Shame on you the SABC.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron