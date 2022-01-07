Christians feed pastors while ignoring the poor

The global truth is that drunkards and smokers are more united than Christians. Muslims are the most cheerful givers, they always feed the poor, they always lookout for them. They always share groceries, unlike modern Christians.

Modern Christians feed one pastor or prophet who is a millionaire and wears most expensive clothes. They don't feed the poor members in their churches, but one pastor or prophet who is not struggling at all and still collect money from struggling people.

The most disciplined, humble and God-fearing people on earth are Muslims and Rastafarians.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo