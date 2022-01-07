Letters

Christians feed pastors while ignoring the poor

By READER LETTER - 07 January 2022 - 08:45
Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
The global truth is that drunkards and smokers are more united than Christians. Muslims are the most cheerful givers, they always feed the poor, they always lookout for them. They always share groceries, unlike modern Christians.

Modern Christians feed one pastor or prophet who is a millionaire and wears most expensive clothes. They don't feed the poor members in their churches, but one pastor or prophet who is not struggling at all and still collect money from struggling people.

The most disciplined, humble and God-fearing people on earth are Muslims and Rastafarians.

Kganthane Lebaka, Mamoshalele, Limpopo

Abandoning Christianity won't solve Africa's problems

One of the biggest missions of postcolonial African governments had been to reduce the importance of Christianity to an oppressive European ideology.
Opinion
6 months ago

Bethlehem celebrates muted Christmas with few pilgrims to bring cheer

The bells of Bethlehem rang out under grey skies on Christmas morning across streets whose closed pastel or green shutters were like an Advent ...
News
1 week ago

No-stress scripture: Nigerian Christians relish Pidgin Bible

At the Heavenly Citizen's Church in Lagos, the pastor and congregation have adopted a new tool to help them understand Christian scripture: the first ...
News
5 months ago

