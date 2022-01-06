The Arch was a man of faith and empathy

"My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."

We, South Africans, woke up the day after Christmas to heavy hearts filled with much sorrow after hearing the very sad news of the passing of our beloved Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the speaker of the words above, at the age of 90.

He had no equal and will fondly be remembered by us all and the world, not only as a great spiritual leader, but a humble man with wisdom and of intellect and integrity. A man of compassion for another human being and one who fought for and stood his ground for righteousness, human rights and liberty that no apartheid regime, security forces, bullets, casspirs and teargas could stop.

He was courageous and fought his fights in life bravely. He was never shy or scared to show his emotions or speak up when he thought something was wrong.

The Arch was a man with a wonderful humour. I will remember both his tears and laughter, but most of all, him as a man of great faith, empathy and compassion. We can all take a page from him in this life. He left us with a treasure of advice and memories.

May he rest in peace. Condolences to his wife and the Tutu family.

Marianne Barnard, Durban