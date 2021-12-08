Letters

Fifa decision cruel blow to SA

By Reader Letter - 08 December 2021 - 11:26
Fifa's decision will encourage more manipulation of the outcomes of games by African football's unscrupulous executives, the writer says.
Fifa's decision will encourage more manipulation of the outcomes of games by African football's unscrupulous executives, the writer says.
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

Fifa's disciplinary committee have shot themselves in the foot with the cruel decision to deny a replay of the dubious match between Bafana Bafana and Ghana. The decision will encourage more manipulation of the outcomes of games by African football's unscrupulous executives.

The SA Football Association bowed to Fifa's ruling that the 2018 World Cup qualifier match against Senegal be replayed based on a wrong decision made by the match official. However, today they display double standards.

Senegalese referee Maguette N’Diaye and his assistants deliberately influenced the outcome of the World Cup qualifying match in favour of Ghana. The way Ghana's Daniel Amartey violently threw himself to the ground to earn the decisive penalty, one would not be blamed for thinking that he had an agreement with the criminal referee.

Where is “fair play” that Fifa is talking about? Fifa is undermining its own mission statement and the international football governing body's integrity will be dented. The decision is a slap in the face of football: that a team loses the game with a dubious decision and the results are accepted as final.

By letting such unfair decisions go unpunished, Fifa missed the opportunity to rectify these heartless decisions. They were supposed to make an example of this game and show that they are engaging a no-nonsense approach in eradicating poor officiating and the manipulation of match outcomes. The future of football looks bleak indeed on this trajectory.

Kgothatso Mphuthi, email

Bafana vs Ghana: Tension continues to simmer over Fifa's World Cup decision

SA Football Association (Safa) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has revealed that he personally called Ghana FA general secretary Prosper Harrison Addo to seek ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa dismisses Safa's protest over Bafana's World Cup defeat to Ghana

The SA Football Association (Safa) has had its protest to Fifa against the result of Bafana Bafana's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana in Cape ...
Sport
4 days ago

Safa calls for patience as appeal against 'suspect' ref takes longer

The SA Football Association (Safa) may go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should they not get a satisfactory outcome in SA's appeal ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed