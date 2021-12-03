Letters

Omicron is Alpha and Omega of British stupidity

By READER LETTER - 03 December 2021 - 08:52
Omicron, is the Alpha and the Omega of British arrogance and stupidity.... as they impose a hard lockdown on us. They seem to think that we are still one of their colonies, pulling rank on us, without due process and deep reflection.

Sadly, they have dragged into their quagmire of questionable decision making, a number of other countries, who should know better, Germany, being one of them.

The Brits have decided that we are the new pandemic villains, without considering their own ineptitude in dealing with this outbreak.

Their actions have devastated family reunions, and are about to create havoc within our tourism industry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to reconsider as a matter of urgency, and allow those who have been correctly vaccinated and tested, permission to travel freely.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

