I suspect a link between Eskom sabotage and July riots

Let us be truthful about what we are experiencing and feeling. Our power supply is unstable and it’s affecting our economic well-being. Water shedding is also adding to the current mood and frustration.

This is the price we all pay for state capture, while Jacob Zuma, the Guptas and their families remain secure, living in comfort. You see, crime does pay in SA, not a single one of these crooks has been arrested or paid back the money.

That’s why international criminals are flocking to SA. SA has become a fertile ground for crime activities because there is no law and order; criminals are better protected by the constitution than the law-abiding citizens of this country.

Despite a new national director, the NPA appears incapable of prosecuting anyone. Constant excuses of limited budgets and Covid-19 are becoming tired reasons for the NPA not making significant headway in prosecuting politically connected and high-profile crooks.

The Hawks too, are incapable or unwilling to investigate with rigour.

Many are now calling for Eskom CEO Johan de Ruyter’s head but we know that this crisis has been more than a decade in the making.

Sabotaging the ailing power stations is satanic and it points to the deliberate targeting of infrastructure to undermine the state. The question is: Is this satanic act of sabotage associated with the ugly scenes we witnessed during the month of July?

Only time will tell.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City