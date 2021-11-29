Letters

Malema must forget about presidency

By READER LETTER - 29 November 2021 - 09:18
EFF president Julius Malema.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

During the years of apartheid, when Afrikaans was introduced as a medium of instruction by the nationalist government, it didn't go down well with us the youth of '76. We took to the streets of Soweto and boycotted classes until that fateful day when students were mowed down by the apartheid regime.

All that we wanted was English to be the medium of instruction and Afrikaans as a subject, and after years battling with the nationalist government, we finally won the battle. By that time you were not born and during the Codesa negotiations I am sure you – Julius Malema – were still in your nappies when it was agreed that both national anthems Nkosi Sikelel'I Africa and Die Stem will run side by side to unite the nation.

Now you come with your filthy ideology that Die Stem be eliminated from that agreement that was reached while you were still teething or in your nappies. Today you can express yourself in English because of the Class of '76. And we never disrespected the elders, calling them by their names like you do.

Again you criticise whites of this country and Die Stem but you hire them for your court cases, to defend your shenanigans. You went to the extreme by calling Nelson Mandela a sellout in England. We haven't forgotten about that. The ANC got rid of you because you were disrespectful to the movement, hence you hate it. Malema, you'll never be a president of our country whether you like it or not. Move on, brother, leave the ANC alone and stop entertaining your masses by labelling the ANC as a party of thugs and thieves because you yourself are one. Move on Malema and respect yourself.

Rey Ntusi Madlokovu, Soweto 

