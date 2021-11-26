Letters

The ANC has defiled our constitution

By READER LETTER - 26 November 2021 - 09:28
The Constitutional Court in session.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Our constitution is written in blood. It was supposed to be our book of redemption. It was once lauded for its promise, but unfortunately it has been betrayed by the ruling elite and their cronies. What makes our constitution special is that it recognises the "injustices of the past" and it undertakes to correct them.

But unfortunately, the promise of the constitution stands betrayed today by ANC's elite! "The injustices of the past" is not a legal reminder of the land that was confiscated by war, an affirmation of the significance of the cattle which were stolen by European invaders.

The constitution is the living spirit of the countless members of the Khoikhoi and San children whose little skulls were smashed against the unforgiving rocks of the mountains of the Cape! The constitution embodies multiple and painful pasts.

These are the "injustices of the past" to which it pays homage. The founders of constitutional thoughts: Pixley ka Isaka Seme, Dr Alfred Bitini Xuma, Alfred Mangena, Richard Msimang and Charlotte Maxeke, knew these injustices first-hand, yet their views were to confront injustice with justice!

Unfortunately, we now have "injustices of the present", committed by the ANC elite and their cronies!

Bushy Green, Kagiso

