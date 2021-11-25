DA must learn from the ANC's demise

The DA need only look at the demise of the ANC in the recent local government elections to see the impact of arrogance to avoid this pernicious hubris. Jacob Zuma once idiotically boasted that the ANC would rule until the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Well, Jesus Christ has certainly arrived in the metros of Gauteng. What does the Nkandla crooner now say besides being the artful dodger of court cases? Many ANC luminaries used to derisively dismiss “Mickey Mouse” political parties as if they were cockroaches. In fact, some of these so-called luminaries actually termed them such.

Some Gauteng MEC and her fellow pampered hollow heads — while buying braaied chicken feet from some poor township street vending mama — loudly apologised for eating this stuff only because of her search for the votes. That was hubris in action. And pride comes before a fall.

DA, you have seen what happens when your main competitor worships arrogance. Avoid that route, or else you too, like blind mice, will tumble into a bowl of poisoned milk. John Steenhuisen, you now have to stop your silly refrain about “small parties” and simply view them as just another manifestation of voters' will.

Avoid the nonsense that “we shall never co-operate” with this or that party even when you share a common goal of vanquishing your nemesis. Remember that some of them who voted with you do not love you or your party; they just dislike the ANC more.

Accept that with humility and just thank all those who supported you to attain a goal which you all shared with your fellow voters. Hold your office bearers accountable. Do not dilly-dally when some of them choose the corrupt route. Kick them to the curbside.

Prof Themba Sono, email