Act swiftly on ‘toxic’ noodles saga

Is it difficult to withdraw noodle packages from store shelves until it is established what kills children who are eating them?

Reports indicate that a number of children ended up not well after eating noodles and the authorities are waiting for toxicology reports to establish the cause when no action is taken to ensure that possible more deaths are prevented.

How many more children from poor communities must die before decisive action is taken to bring a stop to this?

Black communities are at the mercy of township tuckshops whose owners are known to manufacture their own fake goods, probably from contaminated warehouses or with suspicious ingredients.

The authorities need to ensure that vulnerable communities are protected from uncaring practices that are operating unhindered in black poor communities. We cannot afford to have a government that only acts when communities other than the poor are affected.

A large-scale investigation was launched during the listeria fiasco and in no time the source was identified and nipped in the bud.

The poor people in this country have no one to take care of them as they are only remembered during elections and then abandoned .

Can the government launch a full-scale investigation and pull off all noodles from shelves and force major companies to establish the genuineness of what is fed poor communities.

Genuine black organisations must take issue with the government the same way other organisations do when white communities are affected by issues of this nature.

Sebongile Galekhutle, Kagiso