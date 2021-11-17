Parties should consider a collective executive system

Letters

The Johannesburg city council.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Any coalition deal that involves political parties sharing metros among themselves will lead to some residents stuck with the total control of a party that they did not give control over their municipality.

There is an option that does not have to involve "horse trading". The Municipality Structures Act provides for municipalities to choose between two forms. The executive mayoral system in which a mayor has so much power and authority that parties jostle and fight for the position of the mayor.

The collective executive system provides for parties and interests represented in the council to have representation in the executive that is proportionate to its representation in the council and in which the powers of the mayor are essentially ceremonial.

If the parties prioritised collective interests above party and personal interests, they would consider the collective executive system instead of completely wishing it away in favour of either the 'ka mina ka wena' arrangement or a rerun.

Mphutlane wa Bofelo, Centurion

