Enough is enough with power cuts

When it comes to electricity blackouts, we as citizens are forced to accept an unacceptable situation. We are also bullied to accept that load-shedding is now part of our lives. And that it will remain so for years to come. We deserve better.

Interestingly, every year, Eskom demands high tariff increases. Yet the power utility can't keep the lights on. And there is no consequence management for it. Indeed we are made to pay for the sin we did not commit.

When it comes to load-shedding and load reduction, Eskom targets black townships and spares white suburbs. For instance, Krugersdorp is not affected by load-shedding and load reduction. Is that fair? This shows that some are more equal than others.

That said, load-shedding has contributed to the high unemployment rate in SA. As long as electricity blackouts remain with us, unemployment will also be high. Can we afford that as a country? Not at all.

On the other hand, the economy is also down. Load-shedding is contributing largely to that. Now the government is forced to borrow money to run the country. We can't achieve much with a weak economy. This is not on.

A few years ago, when Andre de Ruyter became Eskom CEO, he promised to deal with load-shedding. De Ruyter has failed to keep his promise. Yet he remains in his powerful position. Why?

We must take Eskom to task. It needs to account for its failure to supply electricity. In addition, next year, we must campaign hard for it not to get a tariff increase. It must first get its house in order. It cannot have its cake and eat it. Enough is enough.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City