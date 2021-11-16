ANC scared to tackle electricity thieves

When will the ruling party take responsibility for its faults? In the Joburg inner city, all those flats are taken by foreigners. Are they paying for electricity? All squatter camps bypassed electricity and because of the votes, no-one is taking action against them. In the townships, if we can find 30% of those who buy electricity, it would made a big difference.

The ANC is busy building RDP houses and 80% of the beneficiaries won't buy electricity. Some municipalities owe Eskom billions of rand. But now Andre de Ruyter is being blamed by those culprits who are supposed to help him. The government knows exactly who the defaulters are but they are scared to tackle them.

Herman Mashaba basically started the journey to fix Joburg city but was criticised. Some political parties are still promising free electricity in their election campaigns. Are we building this country by stealing our own resources?

We have seen railways collapse in front of us, Eskom is next. The government is saying it's creating jobs while companies are closing down.

Amos Motloding, Jamela Village